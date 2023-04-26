UrduPoint.com

7 Killed, 13 Injured In Coaster-truck Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :At least six persons were killed and 13 others including three women and a child injured in a road accident near Dharampura, Gojra-Pansera Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a speeding mini-truck rammed into a Hiace coaster in the limits of tehsil Gojra, district, Toba Tek Singh, from rear side near Chak No 279 Dharampura.

Resultantly, both vehicles caught fire.

The firefighting teams reached the site immediately and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

Those killed and injured in the accident were yet to be identified. The firefighting team also found four burnt bodies from the coaster and one from the mini-truck. However, two others died due to head injuries. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital, Gojra, and a private hospital in Panserah. Police concerned also reached the site and collected forensic evidence from the accident site.

