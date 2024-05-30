Open Menu

7 Killed, 1,313 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

At least seven people were killed and 1,313 others injured in 1,232 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) At least seven people were killed and 1,313 others injured in 1,232 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 520 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 793 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 738 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics showed that 268 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 308 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 86 victims, and at third Multan with 85 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data, 1121 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 129 motorcars, 24 vans, six passenger buses, 30 truck and 94 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

