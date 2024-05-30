7 Killed, 1,313 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
At least seven people were killed and 1,313 others injured in 1,232 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) At least seven people were killed and 1,313 others injured in 1,232 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 520 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 793 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The analysis showed that 738 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics showed that 268 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 308 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 85 accidents and 86 victims, and at third Multan with 85 accidents and 85 victims.
According to the data, 1121 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 129 motorcars, 24 vans, six passenger buses, 30 truck and 94 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa University8 minutes ago
-
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers6 minutes ago
-
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer6 minutes ago
-
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here18 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully10 minutes ago
-
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers13 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment13 minutes ago
-
Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing13 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap21 minutes ago
-
3 education board employees promoted19 minutes ago