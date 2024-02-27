Open Menu

7 Killed, 15 Injured In Traffic Accident In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM

7 killed, 15 injured in traffic accident in Haripur

Seven people died while 15 were badly injured in a traffic accident in the suburbs of Bagran, area of Haripur on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Seven people died while 15 were badly injured in a traffic accident in the suburbs of Bagran, area of Haripur on Tuesday.

The passenger bus fell into a deep trench due to overspeeding, a private news channel reported.

According to the rescue officials, after the accident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured passengers including men and women to the hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Died Traffic Haripur Women

Recent Stories

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

7 minutes ago
 EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out West ..

EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Ca ..

PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’

6 minutes ago
 ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking ju ..

ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case

6 minutes ago
 Mother of three abducted

Mother of three abducted

6 minutes ago
 China's national political advisory body holds lea ..

China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

7 minutes ago
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices

12 minutes ago
 Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

12 minutes ago
 DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants

12 minutes ago
 VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

VC Women University inspects ongoing exams

12 minutes ago
 Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakist ..

Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

23 minutes ago
 Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil For ..

Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan