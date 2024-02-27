7 Killed, 15 Injured In Traffic Accident In Haripur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Seven people died while 15 were badly injured in a traffic accident in the suburbs of Bagran, area of Haripur on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Seven people died while 15 were badly injured in a traffic accident in the suburbs of Bagran, area of Haripur on Tuesday.
The passenger bus fell into a deep trench due to overspeeding, a private news channel reported.
According to the rescue officials, after the accident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured passengers including men and women to the hospital.
