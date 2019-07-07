UrduPoint.com
7 Killed, 3 Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

7 killed, 3 injured in firing incident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Seven people were killed and three others critically injured in an armed clash between two rival groups in Shamozai area of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday morning.

According to police, an old land dispute caused the incident. The dead bodies and injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital in D.I. Khan for autopsy.

