7 killed, 3 injured in Muzaffarabad van crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) At least seven people were killed and three injured when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in Muzaffarabad.

According to the private news channel and police, the passenger van, which was heading from Muzaffarabad to Manjhotar, lost control of the driver and fell into a deep ravine.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information about the accident, and with the help of locals, retrieved the bodies and injured.

According to the police, the bodies were handed over to the relatives after necessary action, while further investigation into the incident is underway.