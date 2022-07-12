UrduPoint.com

7 Killed, 3 Seriously Injured As Suzuki Pick-up Fell Into Deep Ravine In Gabin Jabba

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

7 killed, 3 seriously injured as Suzuki pick-up fell into deep ravine in Gabin Jabba

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as seven people were killed and three other seriously injured when a Suzuki pick-up fell into deep ravine below the road in Gabin Jabba, a famous picnic spot, in District Swat, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Tuesday.

As soon as the control room of Swat was informed, the medical team rushed at the spot and Rescue 1122 personnel provided first aid to all the injured and shifted them to Civil Hospital Matta.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed the deaths of seven people while the condition of three is said to be in critical, spokesman of Rescue 1122 Swat confirmed.

