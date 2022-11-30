7 killed, 4 injured in coalmine blast in lower Orakzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :At least seven miners were killed while four others were seriously injured as a coal mine collapsed due to a blast caused by purportedly gas emission in Doli area of Lower Orakzai on Wednesday.

As per the private media report, District Police officer (DPO) Nazir Khan said the rescue team safely rescued four laborers from the spot whereas operation is underway for the recovery of other four persons who are believed to be still under the debris.

According to DPO, there were only 13 laborers present when the incident occurred. The deceased and majority of injured belongs to Shangla district, said the report.

The injured were shifted to Kalaya Hospital in lower Orakzai and DHQ Hospital in Hangu where the condition of the injured is stated to be critical.