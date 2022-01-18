UrduPoint.com

7 Killed, 6 Injured I.n Different Incidents

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 06:51 PM

7 killed, 6 injured i.n different incidents

Seven persons were killed and six others injured in different incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven persons were killed and six others injured in different incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a speeding bus hit six persons after its brakes failed near Phalahi Stop at Khurarianwala-Jaranwala.

As a result, 40-year-old Irfan Sardar of Mansoorabad, 22-year-old Muhsan Yaseen of Chak No 81-JB, Muhammad Afzal and Shehroz received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted 2 other victims -- Ahmad and Shan -- to hospital for treatment.

Similarly, a speeding car hit and killed a pedestrian Aslam Ishaq (40) of Chak No 72-GB Gaddian while 25-year-old Nazuk, son of Sadiq, of Muzaffargarh, was injured when a speeding car collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley from the rear side.

Meanwhile, roof of a factory near Novelty Bridge at Sammundri Road caved in. As a result, three factory workers including 22-year-old Haroon Ishaq, 42-year-old Younus Ibraheem and 28-year-old Asad Aslam received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital.

Rescue 1122 also recovered body of 35-year-old man from Rakh Branch canal near Jhal Bridge Sammundri Road and the body of 55-year-old man from Gogera Branch canal and shifted them to mortuary for postmortem and their identification, police spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

