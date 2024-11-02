7 Killed, 6 Injured In Traffic Accident In Buner
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) At least seven people were killed and six others injured after a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Buner district of Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa, on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, the accident occurred in the Doma Chagharzai area when the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing it to fall into the gorge.
Police and Rescue officials were swiftly reached the scene and taken injured to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the deceased were moved for necessary formalities.
