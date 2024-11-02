Open Menu

7 Killed, 6 Injured In Traffic Accident In Buner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

At least seven people were killed and six others injured after a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Buner district of Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa, on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) At least seven people were killed and six others injured after a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Buner district of Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa, on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred in the Doma Chagharzai area when the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing it to fall into the gorge.

Police and Rescue officials were swiftly reached the scene and taken injured to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the deceased were moved for necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Vehicle Buner

Recent Stories

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

5 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

5 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

5 minutes ago
 Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ ele ..

Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

5 minutes ago
Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi c ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago
 Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Mini ..

Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan