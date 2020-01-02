UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Killed, 661 Injured In 598 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:08 PM

7 killed, 661 injured in 598 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed and 661 others sustained injuries in 598 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed and 661 others sustained injuries in 598 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman here on Thursday said as many as 385 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals and 276 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 274 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 89 pedestrians and 305 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents While according to the Statistics 126 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 143 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 52 victims.

According to the data, 527 motorbikes, 93 auto-rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 21 vans, four passenger buses, 18 trucks and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Imran Khan discuss bilateral re ..

9 minutes ago

COAS will be appointed by President on advice of P ..

19 minutes ago

Govt committed to resolve all problems being faced ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

1 minute ago

Clean & Green Punjab drive commences in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Seven Killed in Bus Crash in Northern India - Poli ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.