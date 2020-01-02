7 killed, 661 injured in 598 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed and 661 others sustained injuries in 598 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed and 661 others sustained injuries in 598 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman here on Thursday said as many as 385 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals and 276 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 274 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 89 pedestrians and 305 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents While according to the Statistics 126 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 143 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 52 victims.

According to the data, 527 motorbikes, 93 auto-rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 21 vans, four passenger buses, 18 trucks and 89 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.