7 Killed, 7 Injured In Road Accident In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) At least seven people were killed, while seven people were injured on Tuesday in a road accident near Hassan Sawali Chowk on Muzaffargarh Road.
According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the accident occurred as a vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, leading to the deadly crash, reported a private news channel.
Rescue and law enforcement teams swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving the alert.
Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to Nishtar Hospital for advanced medical care, while others received first aid on the spot.
The bodies of the deceased have also been shifted to Nishtar Hospital.
