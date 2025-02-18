Open Menu

7 Killed, 7 Injured In Road Accident In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM

7 Killed, 7 Injured in road accident in Muzaffargarh

At least seven people were killed, while seven people were injured on Tuesday in a road accident near Hassan Sawali Chowk on Muzaffargarh Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) At least seven people were killed, while seven people were injured on Tuesday in a road accident near Hassan Sawali Chowk on Muzaffargarh Road.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the accident occurred as a vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, leading to the deadly crash, reported a private news channel.

Rescue and law enforcement teams swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving the alert.

Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to Nishtar Hospital for advanced medical care, while others received first aid on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased have also been shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

15 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

15 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

30 minutes ago
 Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group ..

Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

30 minutes ago
 EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defe ..

EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities

45 minutes ago
 National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top fi ..

National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal

1 hour ago
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar

Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi

Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at ID ..

Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over tw ..

Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, oppo ..

Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to strengthen parliamenta ..

Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan