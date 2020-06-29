UrduPoint.com
7 Killed, 841 Injured In 747 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

7 killed, 841 injured in 747 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed while 841 sustained injuries in 747 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 472 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 369 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 361 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 373 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 147 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 169 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 64 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as, 658 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 77 cars, 18 vans, 16 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 98 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

