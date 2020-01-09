7 killed, 852 injured in 788 accidents in Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast seven people were killed while 852 sustained injuries in 788 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Thursday that out of total injured, 471 people got seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 381 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 345 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 384 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 212 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 210 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 55 victims.

According to the data 633 motorbikes, 110 auto rickshaws, 65 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 91 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.