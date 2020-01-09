UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Killed, 852 Injured In 788 Accidents In Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

7 killed, 852 injured in 788 accidents in Punjab

Atleast seven people were killed while 852 sustained injuries in 788 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Atleast seven people were killed while 852 sustained injuries in 788 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Thursday that out of total injured, 471 people got seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 381 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 345 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 130 pedestrians and 384 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 212 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 210 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 55 victims.

According to the data 633 motorbikes, 110 auto rickshaws, 65 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 91 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Huawei’s Midrange Killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Go ..

50 minutes ago

Teens under 18-year of age could not be able to  ..

50 minutes ago

Selena Gomez on Taylor Swift's endless support in ..

23 minutes ago

Selena Gomez plans to delete Instagram as it gets ..

23 minutes ago

Yasir Hussain claps back at troll with a hilarious ..

20 minutes ago

Commissioner for settling affairs of Local Bodies ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.