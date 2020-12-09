UrduPoint.com
7 Killed, 863 Injured In 802 Accidents In Punjab

Wed 09th December 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :During the last 24 hours at least seven people were killed, while 863 sustained injuries in 802 traffic accidents in Punjab, informed a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

Out of the total injured, 519 people were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals. Also,344 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 326 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 415 passengers suffered during the 802 traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 205 accidents were reported in Lahore affecting 208 persons and placing the provincial capital at top of the list,followed by Faisalabad with 68 affected persons, and at third Gujranwala with 55 accidents and 61 sufferers.

As many as, 682 motorcycles, 110 rickshaws, 73 cars, 20 vans, seven buses, 25 trucks and 114 other vehicles including slow-moving carts met road accidents.

