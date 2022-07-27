7 killed, 869 injured in 834 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 08:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed while 869 injured in 834 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 499 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 370 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 437 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 333 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 241 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 250 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 67 Multan in with 65 victims and at third Faisalabad with 66 accidents and 68 victims.

As many as, 720 motorcycles, 66 rickshaws, 87 cars, 18 vans, nine buses, 30 trucks and 72 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

