7 killed, 906 injured in 792 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed while 906 sustained injuries in 792 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, data.

As many as 499 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 354 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

A spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday, 359 drivers, 26 juvenile drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 410 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 193 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 226 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 67 victims and at the third Multan with 55 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as 710 motorcycles, 106 rickshaws, 78 cars, 26 vans, seven buses, 18 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.