7 killed, 923 injured in 855 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed while 923 sustained injuries in 855 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 537 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 386 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 355 drivers, 27 juvenile drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 426 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 214 accidents were reported in Lahore in which 217 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 74 victims and at third Multan with 52 accidents and 54 victims.

As many as, 699 motorcycles, 109 rickshaws, 94 cars, 27 vans, 10 buses, 27 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.