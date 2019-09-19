UrduPoint.com
7 Killed, 943 Injured In 862 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:58 PM

Atleast seven people were killed while 943 sustained injuries in 862 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

Out of total injured, 573 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 370 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

Out of total injured, 573 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 370 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 395 drivers, 28 juvenile drivers, 122 pedestrians and 433 passengers were among the victims of these crashes.

The statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 68 victims.

As many as, 713 motorcycles, 108 rickshaws, 64 cars, 29 vans, 18 buses, 24 trucks and 128 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.

