7 killed, 969 injured in 903 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed and 969 others sustained injuries in 903 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 data.

As many as 569 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 400 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 385 drivers, 30 juvenile drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 430 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 212 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 219 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 74 in Multan with 80 victims and at third Faisalabad with 73 accidents and 81 victims.

As many as 760 motorcycles, 121 rickshaws, 79 cars, 31 vans, eight buses, 28 trucks and 143 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.