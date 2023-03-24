7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 969 injured in 940 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed while 969 injured in 940 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 517 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 452 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 460 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 394 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 212 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 213 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and at third Gujranwala with 66 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as, 807 motorcycles, 72 rickshaws, 96 cars, 19 vans, six buses, 15 trucks and 87 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.