7 Killed, 970 Injured In 947 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 947 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 7 people died, whereas 970 were injured. Out of this, 519 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 451 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 473 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 390 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 243 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 238 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Multan with 84 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 RTCs and 63 victims.

According to the data 855 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 15 vans, 05 passenger buses, 22trucks and 85 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

