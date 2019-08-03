UrduPoint.com
7 Killed, 996 Injured In 910 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Atleast seven people were killed while 996 sustained injuries in 910 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 602 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 394 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 433 drivers, 24 juvenile drivers, 104 pedestrians and 466 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. The statistics showed that 213 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 77 victims.

As many as, 761 motorcycles, 110 rickshaws, 61 cars, 34 vans, 11 buses, 21 trucks and 120 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.

