7 Killed In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) At least seven passengers were killed and several badly injured in a traffic accident in Khoi Bagra, area of Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
The rescue officials said that the passenger bus fell into a deep trench due to overspeeding, a private news channel reported.
Seven people died on the spot while several passengers including men and women sustained injuries.
The rescue team and the locals shifted the dead bodies and injured to the hospital.
