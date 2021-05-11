UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Killed In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

7 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Seven people including 2 women were killed in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Alam Sher, resident of Chak No.237-RB Khaddian Warraichan killed his wife Asim Bibi (35) with a blow of axes on the suspicion of illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

In another incident, 65-year-old Anayat and his son Ansar (24) residents of Chak No.97-GB were shot dead on Jail Road by their rivals when they were returning back after meeting their close relative Asim in Central Jail.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Muhammad Zafar, 32-year-old Naseem Bibi, 16-year-old Ehtisham Amir and 85-year-oldRani Bibi were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Dead Faisalabad Jail Road Wife Same Women

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan is heartbroken over killing of childr ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly work against I ..

19 minutes ago

‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing. ..

29 minutes ago

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

32 minutes ago

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measur ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.