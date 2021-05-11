7 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Seven people including 2 women were killed in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Alam Sher, resident of Chak No.237-RB Khaddian Warraichan killed his wife Asim Bibi (35) with a blow of axes on the suspicion of illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

In another incident, 65-year-old Anayat and his son Ansar (24) residents of Chak No.97-GB were shot dead on Jail Road by their rivals when they were returning back after meeting their close relative Asim in Central Jail.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Muhammad Zafar, 32-year-old Naseem Bibi, 16-year-old Ehtisham Amir and 85-year-oldRani Bibi were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad.

Police were investigating.