7 Killed In Nawabshah Car Accident

May 02, 2022

NAWABSHAH, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed in a car accident that occurred near National Highway of Qazi Ahmad area, NawabShah.

Police sources reported on Monday, a car carrying few persons of a family was passing through National Highway of Qazi Ahmad area when it fell into a deep canal.

As a result, seven persons including three women and three children died on the spot.

As per initial reports, the ill-fated vehicle caught fire after falling into the canal. The Rescue team retrieved the burnt bodies after hectic efforts.

Further investigations are underway.

