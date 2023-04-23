7 Killed In Pakpattan Road Accident: Rescue
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 09:40 PM
PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Pakpattan area, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.
According to details, a car was heading towards Pakpattan from Lahore when suddenly it collided with a rashly driven bus.
As a result, some seven persons died on the spot.
The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.
Further investigation was underway.