7 killed in Pakpattan road accident: Rescue

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Pakpattan area, Rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, a car was heading towards Pakpattan from Lahore when suddenly it collided with a rashly driven bus.

As a result, some seven persons died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.