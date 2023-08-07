7 killed in Panjgur remote control bomb blast

At least seven persons were killed in a remote control bomb blast incident that took place near Balgatar located in the Panjgur area of Baluchistan province, Levies and TV channels reported on Monday

PANJGUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed in a remote control bomb blast incident that took place near Balgatar located in the Panjgur area of Baluchistan province, Levies and tv channels reported on Monday.

According to details, a car carrying a few persons was crossing the Balgatar area when suddenly, the ill-fated vehicle hit a bomb planted on the roadside.

As a result, some seven persons travelling by car died on the spot. The Levies and rescue team rushed to the site for transporting the dead to a nearby hospital.