7 Killed In Panjgur Remote Control Bomb Blast

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 10:46 PM

7 killed in Panjgur remote control bomb blast

At least seven persons were killed in a remote control bomb blast incident that took place near Balgatar located in the Panjgur area of Baluchistan province, Levies and TV channels reported on Monday

At least seven persons were killed in a remote control bomb blast incident that took place near Balgatar located in the Panjgur area of Baluchistan province, Levies and tv channels reported on Monday.

According to details, a car carrying a few persons was crossing the Balgatar area when suddenly, the ill-fated vehicle hit a bomb planted on the roadside.

As a result, some seven persons travelling by car died on the spot. The Levies and rescue team rushed to the site for transporting the dead to a nearby hospital.

