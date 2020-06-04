UrduPoint.com
7 Killed In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Seven persons, including three children, were killed in separate incidents in and around the city during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said that fire erupted in Ibraheem Lubricant Oil Refinery situated near Dinga Bridge due to unknown reasons. The fire engulfed the surroundings and caused severe burn injuries to refinery owner Mian Shakoor Sheraz resident of Khalid Abad in addition to reducing precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts besides shifting Mian Shakoor to Allied Hospital. Doctors tried to save his life but he expired.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Waqar Munir resident of Chak 104-JB, Amir Riaz (33) resident of Pensara and Nazia wife of Javaid resident of Chak 666/10 committed suicides in separate incidents over domestic issues and expired in hospitals amid intensive care treatment.

Similarly, 10-year-old Ramzan Shoaib resident of Chaudhry Colony died after falling from rooftop of his house while flying kite whereas 6-year-old Ahmad Ali resident of Chak 39-GB Sitiana Bungalow was killed when a speeding car hit him severely near Teen Pulli Stop at Faisalabad Road.

In another incident, a farmer, Asif Ali, resident of Chak 471-GB was shot dead by his rivals Hamid, Khadim and others over an old enmity when he was sleeping at his outhouse.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

