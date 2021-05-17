7 killed in separate incidents in faisalabad

Seven persons were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) -:Seven persons were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that one Zeeshan alias Shana, resident of chak 563-GB, opened fire on his relative Mushtaq and others over a marriage dispute late last night. As a result, Mushtaq, his son Jameel and a relative Adnan received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where they all breathed their last while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

In another incident, a laborer Muhammad Ibraheem (32) was electrocuted to death when he accidentally touched live electricity wire in an under construction house near Adda Lundianwala.

Meanwhile, accused Asif shot dead his rival Mansab Ali to avenge old enmity in chak107-RB, whereas accused Javaid shot death his rival Sohail in Rehmat Villas Madina Town.Also, a youth Usman shot dead his elder brother Abdul Qadeer in chak 32-GB over a property dispute.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation, however, none was arrested in any case so far.