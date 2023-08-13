7 killed in two different road accidents in Dir Lower, Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as seven persons including a woman were killed in two different road accidents in Talash area Dir Lower and on the main Hazara Motorway near Jahri, Haripur.

According to details given by the police, two persons were killed in a road accident near Talash Banda Gayi when a speedy Oil Tanker collided with an electric pole and exploded with a big bang, burning two persons to death, yet not to be identified.

In another road accident five persons on board a motorcar cut fire due to short-circuit, killing five persons including a woman, said Motorway Police while confirming the accident. Those killed in the accident were from Bannu, the Motorway Police said. Further investigation continued.

The Oil Tanker full of oil met with an accident at Talash Banda Gayi, hit an electric pole due to over speed, and exploded. The tanker caught fire and two persons were burnt in the accident and died on the spot. Three vehicles of Rescue 1122 Dir Lower's firefighters reached the spot and continuously tried to control the fire for about one hour and thirty minutes.

A fire also broke out in two shops and Madrasa Farooqia near the road, which was also brought under control by the firefighter team of Rescue 1122 Dir Lower. The electricity line was also damaged. In this regard, efforts are being made by the Talaash Police to find out the identity and number of the vehicle of the two unknown persons who were burnt to death.