7 Killed, Several Injured As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Ditch

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

7 killed, several injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :At least seven people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus fell into a ditch near Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to details, local police said that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and it broke the safety barrier and fell from a height.

According to a private news channel, at least seven passengers were killed on the spot.

Rescue officials pulled out the bodies from the ditch and shifted them to a nearby district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

