7 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least seven were killed on the spot while several passengers were critically injured after a bus overturned on the road near Maipuri, here on Sunday morning.
According to the initial report, the rescue sources said that an emergency was being declared, where a bus was carrying passengers when the accident occurred.
As a result seven were killed, including three children, three women, a man and several were injured, a private news channel reported.
As soon as the incident happened the locals and rescue team reached the site immediately after being informed, the rescue team started operation and shifted dead body and injured to a nearby hospital.
Police also launched an investigation into the matter.
