Open Menu

7 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 11:40 AM

7 killed, several injured in road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least seven were killed on the spot while several passengers were critically injured after a bus overturned on the road near Maipuri, here on Sunday morning.

According to the initial report, the rescue sources said that an emergency was being declared, where a bus was carrying passengers when the accident occurred.

As a result seven were killed, including three children, three women, a man and several were injured, a private news channel reported.

As soon as the incident happened the locals and rescue team reached the site immediately after being informed, the rescue team started operation and shifted dead body and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police also launched an investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Road Man SITE Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

3 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

13 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

13 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

13 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

13 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

13 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

13 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

14 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

14 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

14 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan