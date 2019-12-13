UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Killers Get Death, Life Term Sentences In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

7 Killers get death, life term sentences in Sargodha

Additional and Session Judge Sargodha Farhan Mudassar Friday awarded death and life term sentences to 7 accused involved in a dual murder case of Sahiwal police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional and Session Judge Sargodha Farhan Mudassar Friday awarded death and life term sentences to 7 accused involved in a dual murder case of Sahiwal police station.

Court sources said that on March 15, 2019 the accused Muhammad Zeshan resident of Tehsil Sahwial along with his 6 accomplices including Saad Ullah, Hameed Ullad, Safdar, Faisal, Amir and Atif had murdered their two opponents Masood Manzoor and Waheed during a firing incident.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge has awarded death sentence along with fine Rs. 4, 00,000 as compensation money to the culprit Muhammad Zeshan.

The court has also awarded 25/25 years jail imprisonments to the other six accused Saad Ullah, Hameed Ullad, Safdar, Faisal, Amir and Atif.

The culprits were shifted to district Jail Sargodha under tight security.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Murder Police Police Station Jail Fine Sargodha Money March 2019 Court Sahiwal

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

42 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

43 minutes ago

Gov policy aims to make youth self-reliant: State ..

12 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

1 hour ago

Govt should take necessary measures for giving fre ..

8 minutes ago

Scientists to share details of successful trial of ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.