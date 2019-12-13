7 Killers get death, life term sentences in Sargodha

Additional and Session Judge Sargodha Farhan Mudassar Friday awarded death and life term sentences to 7 accused involved in a dual murder case of Sahiwal police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional and Session Judge Sargodha Farhan Mudassar Friday awarded death and life term sentences to 7 accused involved in a dual murder case of Sahiwal police station.

Court sources said that on March 15, 2019 the accused Muhammad Zeshan resident of Tehsil Sahwial along with his 6 accomplices including Saad Ullah, Hameed Ullad, Safdar, Faisal, Amir and Atif had murdered their two opponents Masood Manzoor and Waheed during a firing incident.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge has awarded death sentence along with fine Rs. 4, 00,000 as compensation money to the culprit Muhammad Zeshan.

The court has also awarded 25/25 years jail imprisonments to the other six accused Saad Ullah, Hameed Ullad, Safdar, Faisal, Amir and Atif.

The culprits were shifted to district Jail Sargodha under tight security.