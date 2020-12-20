UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Kilns Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

7 kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed seven brick-kilns on the charge of running without zigzag technology in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that the assistant commissioner, along with his team, checked 89 factories and brick-kilns, and found seven brick-kilns emitting excessive smoke for not installing zigzag technology.

The AC sealed the kilns and arrested three persons from the spot.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

41 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy launches ‘EDA Next 5 ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

1 hour ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.