7 kilns sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed seven brick-kilns on the charge of running without zigzag technology in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that the assistant commissioner, along with his team, checked 89 factories and brick-kilns, and found seven brick-kilns emitting excessive smoke for not installing zigzag technology.

The AC sealed the kilns and arrested three persons from the spot.