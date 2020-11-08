7 kilns sealed over running on old technique

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration teams sealed seven brick kilns running on old technology and imposed fine Rs. 80,000 on the owners.

The sealed kilns included-- Mohammad Ramzan, Shahid Farooq on Nalaka Kohala, Rana Abrar on Sam Nala Bawa Chak, Mohammad Jameel, Anas Aziz and other kilns in Manan Town Gokhowal.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued an order to close the old-style kilns from November 7, therefore, Assistant Commissioners were checking to implement court orders.

According to the spokesperson of the district administration, under the anti-smog measures, the orders of the Lahore High Court were being implemented to protectthe environment from pollution and the kilns operating without zigzag technologywere being sealed.