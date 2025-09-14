Open Menu

7-Km Ravi Embankment Launched, Park View City Announces Rs.1 Biln Relief Package

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

7-Km Ravi embankment launched, Park View City announces Rs.1 Biln relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Park View City administration has initiated construction of a 7-kilometer long protective embankment along the River Ravi, pledging completion within 100 days, while also announcing a Rs.1 billion relief package for flood-affected residents.

The embankment, designed to be 40 feet wide and 30 feet high, will include jogging and cycling tracks, a green belt, modern lighting systems, and security cameras to ensure both safety and recreational use. The initiative is being carried out with Park View City’s own resources, without relying on government funding, said a press release.

Under the relief package, compensation will be provided according to the extent of property damage, while development charges in affected areas have been waived for two months. Officials said this proactive approach highlights the administration’s commitment to both resident welfare and urban development.

A formal foundation-laying ceremony was held, where approval for a dedicated grid station for Park View City was also announced. The event was attended by Vice Chairman Vision Developers Abdul Raffay Khan, CEO Park View City Junaid Amin, Director Sales & Marketing Naeem Abbas Warraich, MPA Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui, Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, and CEO Fair Deal Chaudhry Abdul Rauf.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Sales Naeem Abbas Warraich lauded the Park View City leadership, especially the Chairman and his team, for their proactive response during challenging times. He said the true reputation of any institution lies in the fulfillment of its promises, a principle Park View City consistently upholds.

Residents of Park View City also expressed their appreciation, terming the embankment project and the relief package a reflection of the administration’s commitment to community welfare and urban development.

/APP-rzr-tsw

Recent Stories

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Sc ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

24 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against I ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

25 minutes ago
 Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab ..

Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..

41 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today

53 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt throu ..

Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..

1 hour ago
 OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

2 hours ago
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

3 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

4 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

4 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

4 hours ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan