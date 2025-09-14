7-Km Ravi Embankment Launched, Park View City Announces Rs.1 Biln Relief Package
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Park View City administration has initiated construction of a 7-kilometer long protective embankment along the River Ravi, pledging completion within 100 days, while also announcing a Rs.1 billion relief package for flood-affected residents.
The embankment, designed to be 40 feet wide and 30 feet high, will include jogging and cycling tracks, a green belt, modern lighting systems, and security cameras to ensure both safety and recreational use. The initiative is being carried out with Park View City’s own resources, without relying on government funding, said a press release.
Under the relief package, compensation will be provided according to the extent of property damage, while development charges in affected areas have been waived for two months. Officials said this proactive approach highlights the administration’s commitment to both resident welfare and urban development.
A formal foundation-laying ceremony was held, where approval for a dedicated grid station for Park View City was also announced. The event was attended by Vice Chairman Vision Developers Abdul Raffay Khan, CEO Park View City Junaid Amin, Director Sales & Marketing Naeem Abbas Warraich, MPA Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui, Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, and CEO Fair Deal Chaudhry Abdul Rauf.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Sales Naeem Abbas Warraich lauded the Park View City leadership, especially the Chairman and his team, for their proactive response during challenging times. He said the true reputation of any institution lies in the fulfillment of its promises, a principle Park View City consistently upholds.
Residents of Park View City also expressed their appreciation, terming the embankment project and the relief package a reflection of the administration’s commitment to community welfare and urban development.
/APP-rzr-tsw
