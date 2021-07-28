UrduPoint.com
7 Lakh Tourists Visited To KP's Tourist Spots On Eid: Kamran

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:37 PM

CM's Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's tourist destinations including Chitral, Swat, Galiyat, Kumrat and Naran/Kaghan attracted record number of visitors (around 7 lakh), during Eid holidays

KP government has generated Rs 40 billion as a revenue with influx of million of tourists, coming from all over the country during Eid-ul-Azha, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Bangash gave credit to the government on huge influx of tourists as it has been promoting tourism in the province.

He said that well-managed traffic and induction o tourist police have been playing an important role for tourist promotion.

First time in the history, he said that such a large influx of tourists visited KP during Eid holidays.

"Flow of tourists to Swat, Galiyat and Naran Kaghan has still in progress," he said.

He said that the efforts of the provincial government in promoting tourism yielding positive results.

Replying to a query, he said additional police were deployed at the tourist spots.

However, tourism police along with regular police were also ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

He said for the promotion of tourism, the provincial government has introduced several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK with a special focus on less developed areas.

He said under the vision of Chief Minister KPK around 7 to 8 more travel destinations were being identified, adding, the relevant authorities has also assured the strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for visitors.

KPK government with the help of private sector was introducing various modern infrastructure development projects to attract more tourist, he said.

