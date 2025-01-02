7 land grabbers arrested

The Saddar Baroni Police on Thursday held seven land grabbers for attempting to occupy a citizen's plot and threatening to kill him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Saddar Baroni Police on Thursday held seven land grabbers for attempting to occupy a citizen's plot and threatening to kill him.

The arrested accused included Gulfam, Sufyan, Hamza, Zain, Muhammad Hamza, Shaban and Ali Hassan, while raids were underway to nab their accomplices, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.