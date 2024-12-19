Open Menu

7 Law Breakers Held

December 19, 2024

7 law breakers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested seven law breakers from different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Gujar Khan Police nabbed a drug supplier, Shan Ali, on the recovery of one kilogram of ice.

Likewise, the Wah Cantt Police held accused Jafar and Zeeshan with a 30-bore pistol each, while the Gujar Khan Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from accused Hussain.

Similarly, the Taxila Police arrested accused Basharat on the recovery of 20 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, the Bani Police held two accused Rafaqat and Asif for refilling illegal gas cylinders.

