7 lawyers of Hazara division get license for SCP practice

(@FahadShabbir)

Seven senior lawyers of Hazara division Monday have been issued licenses for regular practice in the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Seven senior lawyers of Hazara division Monday have been issued licenses for regular practice in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Interviews of 37 senior lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 7 from the Hazara division were conducted at the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Peshawar Registry in the presence of senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faiz Issa and five members of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The selection committee has declared seven senior lawyers from Hazara eligible for regular practice in the Supreme Court.

The lawyers were including former President District Bar Association Abbottabad Qazi Muhammad Azhar Advocate, Atif Khan Jadoon Advocate, Sardar Muhammad Munir Advocate, Sajjad Abbasi Advocate, Shahid Aziz Advocate, Shabnam Nawaz Advocate and Raheela Mughal Advocate.