UrduPoint.com

7 Lawyers Of Hazara Division Get License For SCP Practice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:27 PM

7 lawyers of Hazara division get license for SCP practice

Seven senior lawyers of Hazara division Monday have been issued licenses for regular practice in the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Seven senior lawyers of Hazara division Monday have been issued licenses for regular practice in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Interviews of 37 senior lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including 7 from the Hazara division were conducted at the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Peshawar Registry in the presence of senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faiz Issa and five members of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The selection committee has declared seven senior lawyers from Hazara eligible for regular practice in the Supreme Court.

The lawyers were including former President District Bar Association Abbottabad Qazi Muhammad Azhar Advocate, Atif Khan Jadoon Advocate, Sardar Muhammad Munir Advocate, Sajjad Abbasi Advocate, Shahid Aziz Advocate, Shabnam Nawaz Advocate and Raheela Mughal Advocate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Lawyers Shabnam From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Turkey

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Turkey

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses plea seeking Rana S ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses plea seeking Rana Shamim's name on ECL

2 minutes ago
 FESCO Super League 2021 starts

FESCO Super League 2021 starts

2 minutes ago
 CM KP expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army ..

CM KP expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siachin

2 minutes ago
 Exhibition "Silver Linings" opens at Lok Virsa

Exhibition "Silver Linings" opens at Lok Virsa

2 minutes ago
 Canada's Ambassador to China to Step Down Effectiv ..

Canada's Ambassador to China to Step Down Effective December 31 - Statement

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.