7 LESCO Employees Flee After Bails Rejected In Rs300 Million Fraud Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Seven employees of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) fled after their interim bails were rejected by the Special Judge Central FIA Faisalabad/Sargodha Division Rana Zahid Iqbal in a Rs.300 million fraud case.

The FIA has launched a manhunt and is conducting raids to apprehend the absconding suspects.

According to the prosecution, Advocate Haider Ali had filed a complaint before FIA Police Station Faisalabad, alleging that LESCO employees from Okara Cantt Division had fraudulently opened fake salary accounts and embezzled Rs.300 million.

During investigations, several individuals were identified for their involvement in the fraud including Divisional Accounts Officer Arsalan Hameed Bajwa, Head Clerk Abid Hussain, Assistant Lineman Abu Zar Ghaffari, Upper Division Clerk Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Manager Accounts Abdul Ghaffar, Manager MCA Irfan Saeed, Additional Deputy Manager Banking Muhammad Saleem Mughal, Additional DM Accounts Muhammad Asif, Accounts Assistant Asif Iqbal, and Accounts Assistant Sana Rafique.

Despite initial interim bail granted to the suspects, their pleas were rejected by Judge Rana Zahid Iqbal.

Following the court’s decision, the accused fled while the FIA authorities have initiated efforts to arrest them.

