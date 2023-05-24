7 liquor suppliers held, 49 liters seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The police arrested 7 liquor suppliers and seized its 49 liters from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police held Nazir and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession and same police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Arsalan.

Similarly, New Town police nabbed Ihsan and recovered 6 liters of liquor from his possession and same police recovered 07 liters of liquor from Parvez Yaqub.

Naseerabad police booked Sabir and recovered 06 liters of liquor from his custody and same police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Nasir.

Following the operation, Airport police recovered 05 liters of liquor from Aurangzeb.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigations were in progress.

THe SSP Operations appreciated the police teams adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal businesses.

He said that drug dealers, liquor suppliers would be dealt with iron hand.