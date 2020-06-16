7 major train mishaps occurred from Aug 2018 to May 20

As many as seven major accidents of passenger and goods trains have been occurred on Pakistan Railways entire network across the country from August 2018 to May 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as seven major accidents of passenger and goods trains have been occurred on Pakistan Railways entire network across the country from August 2018 to May 2020.

In those accidents, around 132 persons were died, 157 injured while the financial damage faced by the Pakistan Railways was above Rs410 million, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan Railways was in process of revamping and upgrading the existing railway infrastructure through installation of Main Line-I project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ML-1 would help transform the overall organization, besides ensuring safety of the passengers, he added.

The official said on the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, concentrated efforts were being made to prevent the accidents in future to save the lives of the public.

He said up-gradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings was also being carried out throughout Pakistan Railways network in collaboration with the respective provincial governments.

"The Directorate of Public Relations has circulated different video messages over social media for the awareness and information of general public regarding crossing the railway crossings in a safe way," he said.

The official said conversion of old age kerosene oil based signals with light emitting diode (LED)'s on main line, which had better visibility.

He said the training and refresher courses were being conducted regularly at the Pakistan Railway academy Lahore and regular inspections in accordance with prescribed standards and quota were conducted by the officers and officials of the department to maintain safety standards.

This process was being constantly monitored at appropriate levels and special bulletins and instructions were issued regularly for guidance of staff, he added.

The official said cameras were being installed inside locomotives on line inspections of officers and staff. As many as 2000 fire extinguishers were under process of procurements and they would be installed in trains, he said.