UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Marriage Halls Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

7 marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::The local administration sealed seven Marriage Halls on the violation of government instructions regarding closure of marriage halls due to corona virus pandemic.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool conducted surprise checking of Shadi Halls and found al-Quraish Marriage Hall and Sundar Marriage Hall at Millat Road, Taj Marriage Hall, Shehnai Marriage Hall, Siraj Din Marriage Hall in Dijkot, Shakeel Marquee and RB Marriage Hall at Narwala Road open and operating for marriage functions despite the government instructions for the closure of marriage halls for three weeks due to pandemic of corona virus in country.

The Assistant Commissioner sealed premises of these Marriage Halls and further action againsttheir managers and owners is under progress.

Related Topics

Marriage Road Progress Shakeel Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

2 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

3 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.