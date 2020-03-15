7 marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::The local administration sealed seven Marriage Halls on the violation of government instructions regarding closure of marriage halls due to corona virus pandemic.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool conducted surprise checking of Shadi Halls and found al-Quraish Marriage Hall and Sundar Marriage Hall at Millat Road, Taj Marriage Hall, Shehnai Marriage Hall, Siraj Din Marriage Hall in Dijkot, Shakeel Marquee and RB Marriage Hall at Narwala Road open and operating for marriage functions despite the government instructions for the closure of marriage halls for three weeks due to pandemic of corona virus in country.

The Assistant Commissioner sealed premises of these Marriage Halls and further action againsttheir managers and owners is under progress.