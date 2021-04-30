UrduPoint.com
7 Martyr, 262 Cops Contract COVID During The Pandemic: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as seven personnel of Islamabad police embraced martyrdom while 262 contracted with coronavirus while safeguarding the lives of citizens during the pandemic.

The Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman informed the citizens in a video message on Friday.

The officers ranging from constable to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) were fell victim to the disease, he added.

At present, he said, over 300 cops were standing at the front-line to protect the people, adding that their morale was high and performing duties diligently.

"Every 'Jawan' is dedicated to the spirit of public service," he remarked.

The Capital Police in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies was striving hard to ensure the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the city.

He further said Islamabad police stood by its citizens in this difficult time.

Only police service centres were entertaining the visitors with strict observance of anti-COVID-19 SOPs.

A ban was imposed on the issuance of new driving licenses for a period of three-month due to coronavirus while the traffic police personnel were directed not to issue challans against expired driving licenses.

He noted that special squads of traffic police were deployed on the highways, intersections, and bus stand in the city to educate the citizens about the spread of coronavirus and precautionary measures.

Besides that, he said senior police officers were visiting various markets along with the representatives of the business community to create awareness on corona SOPs among the visitors.

A control room was set up at safe city to monitor the constant situation in the city, he maintained.

The IGP appealed to the masses to avoid unnecessary visits and strictly adhere to coronavirus SOPs for the safety of their own and family members.

