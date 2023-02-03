UrduPoint.com

7-member Committee To Monitor PIMH Patients Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:54 PM

7-member committee to monitor PIMH patients data

On the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a 7-member committee has been formed which would monitor data and condition of under treatment patients at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH)

Member Punjab Mental Health Authority Dr Saad Bashir Malik would be the chairman of the committee along with Dr Altaf Qadir, Dr Ali Madeeh Hashmi of King Edward Medical University, Associate Professor Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Dr Samaira Qamar, Associate Professor Lahore General Hospital Dr Faiza Athar, senior clinical psychologist SIMS Aasia Manzoor and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental Health as members. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department have issued a notification in this regard.

The committee would examine the under-treatment patients to determine their recovery and possible discharge by conducting a patient audit at the hospital.

The committee would also be authorised to recommend financial support to the families of convalesced patients and the Social Welfare and Baitul-Maal Department and other law enforcement agencies would be competent to extend necessary support to the committee for the rehabilitation of the patients. The ED PIMH would ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

CM Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized that rehabilitated patients have the right to return to their homes. He said that overstay of recovered patients in the hospital was not good for the patient as well as the hospital.

The chief minister also assured that efforts would be made to discharge convalescent patients promptly to facilitate their transition back to family life.

