UrduPoint.com

7-member Ministerial Level Committee Set Up To Deliberate Policy About Enforced Disappearances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

7-member ministerial level committee set up to deliberate policy about enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The government Monday constituted a seven- member ministerial level committee under the chairmanship of Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar to deliberate a policy relating to enforced disappearances.

The committee others members included Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, said a notification issued by the Interior Ministry.

"The committee may co-opt eminent jurists, representatives of human rights organizations and any other member(s) as it deems appropriate," it further said.

The report/recommendations of the committee would be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberations. The interior ministry shall provide Secretariat support to the committee.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Technology May Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constituti ..

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I ..

25 minutes ago
 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

27 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

27 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

27 minutes ago
 Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza ..

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

27 minutes ago
 Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.