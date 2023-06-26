Open Menu

7-member SC Bench Dissolved As Justice Mansoor Shah Recuses

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

7-member SC bench dissolved as Justice Mansoor Shah recuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The seven-member Supreme Court bench hearing cases pertaining to trial of civilians in army courts was dissolved again on Monday after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from it.

The Federal Government through Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan had raised an objection on Justice Shah for being part of the bench.

As the hearing commenced, the AGP came to the rostrum to raise the objection on one member of the bench citing conflict of interests. At this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from the bench.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial asked the AGP that why objection had been raised on Justice Shah as he was a sensitive person.

He was not a person, whose relationship with anybody could have an impact on the verdict.

The CJP observed that there was no doubt on his (Justice Shah's) competency, and the government had also raised similar objections previously.

After the bench dissolved, a six-member bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Munib Akhter, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik, was formed.

