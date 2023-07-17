Open Menu

7 Members Of Two Dacoit Gangs Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

7 members of two dacoit gangs arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claim to have arrested seven members of two gangs, here on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, during the ongoing crackdown on criminal elements, SHO Muradpur police station Sub-Inspector Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with a police team arrested the accused and recovered 14 motorcycles, trolley, Rs.

4,51,000 in cash, three pistols and several bullets from them.

The spokesman said the accused were wanted to the police in 28 different cases of theft and dacoity.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

