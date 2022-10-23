UrduPoint.com

7 MEPCO Officials Penalized In Departmental Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

7 MEPCO officials penalized in departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has issued orders to award punishments to seven employees, including officers while deciding the departmental cases.

Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules, 1978, SDO Abdul Hakeem Sub-Division Amir Farooq was demoted by two ranks for two years in the current scale after being proved in a case made during his posting as SDO Construction Sub-Division Vehari while an annual increment also been withheld for one year in another case.

In the case of Line Superintendent Grade-II Meclod Ganj sub division Bahawalnagar Atta Farid during his posting in Construction Sub Division Vehari, one grade demotion for one year, Rs 1,44,000 fine was imposed to SDO Transformers Reclamation Workshop Vehari Muhammad Hamad, over causing damage to department during his posting in Tibba Sultanpur Sub Division and Rs 26,670 fine imposed in another case.

The orders issued to recover Rs 44,450 from line superintendent grade one satellite town sub division Burewala Muhammad Yunus in the case of causing damage during posting at Tibba Sultanpur sub division. 50 percent amount of the loss from Line superintendent Grade-II city subdivision Vehari Khalil Ahmad in the case of damage to the institution.

Similarly, one annual increment of each of Resident Engineer 132KV Burewala sub-division Muhammad Azam and Line Superintendent Grade-I Farrukh Shehbaz Lodhi of Kasbah Marral Sub-division has been stopped for one year in the departmental cases.

